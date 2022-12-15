MAYFIELD, KY — A collaboration between Mayfield and Graves County students and professional artists, a painted fiberglass "Horses of Hope" sculpture will be permanently placed in Graves County. At least $98,000 of the funds raised in this project will be donated to Mayfield-Graves Ice House Art Guild.
These students will be recognized and donations will be received at a ceremony in Mayfield at 10 a.m. on Friday. The event will be at Independence Bank on 100 E. College St.
Independence Bank collaborated with Lexington-based nonprofit LexArts to fund three of these sculptures. The two others will be given to Hopkins and Warren Counties.
The main themes of the horses encompass hope, memory and renewal.
At a LexArts charity event in December, the sculptures were presented to the crowd to raise money for storm relief. Private donations and corporate sponsors are combined with the funds collected during paddle raises.
This combined project total of about $278,037 is only a portion of the funds raised by the bank for relief. Independence Bank has raised an additional $706,148 as of Nov. 28 — bringing the cumulative relief total to $984,185, according to 1776bank.com.