BENTON, KY — As they mark the anniversary of the tragic shooting that took the lives of 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, Marshall County High School students hope to see their community come together to give the gift of life.
According to Allied Health Teacher Chassity Dunn, Marshall County HOSA students are hosting their annual Marshall Strong Community Blood Drive on Jan. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Marshall County High School.
According to the Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets every two seconds — and their organization supplies about 40 percent of it.
Whether it's used for a surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illness, or traumatic injury, your donation can save someone's life.
To participate in the Marshall Strong blood drive, click here and type "MarshallStrong" in the search bar in the top right-hand corner of the page. Alternatively, call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Donors who give between January 1 and 31 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.