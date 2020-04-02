PADUCAH — If you don't know what a respiratory therapist is, you are not alone.
Pam Lindemann is the director of respiratory therapy, neurodiagnostics and sleep at Baptist Health Paducah. She describes a respiratory therapist as the "paramedic of the hospital."
"We are actually involved in everything that's going on in the hospital," said Lindemann. "If it's a baby being born that needs some help, we're there for that. If there's a trauma that comes in, we're there for that. If there's someone that's having difficulty breathing anywhere in the hospital, we're there for that."
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, you will need a respiratory therapist in your corner, but right now hospitals nationwide are facing a shortage of them.
Lindemann said with COVID-19 cases growing rapidly, respiratory therapists are needed now, more than ever. "These patients become so critical so quickly that we transfer to ventilators. Well, ventilators are run by respiratory therapists," she explained.
There are fewer therapists than ventilators nationwide.
Lindemann explained how they use ventilators.
"We put the tubes down through your throat, through your vocal cords, and it goes towards your lungs," said Lindemann. "We secure that so it will stay there. And then we take oxygen, and then we push it down with pressure, and it will push your lungs open and it will allow them to contract."
The patients can use the ventilators as long as they need, until staff members are certain that the patients can breathe on their own.
Baptist Health Paducah put up signs outside the hospital to let everyone know that "Heroes work here."
Roni Stallins is one of those heroes, a clean therapist at the hospital.
A clean therapist is a type of respiratory therapist. She works with everyone, including people with weak immune systems.
This means she cannot come into contact with patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19, a major relief for her patients and their families.
Still, the pandemic has affected her.
"A lot of the patients feel like they're very alone, so it's very important for us to spend the time that we can with them," said Stallins. "To let them know that we're there for them, we care about them, and they're not by theirselves."
Reports of medical staff and patients dying every day across the country do not go unnoticed in Paducah.
Lindemann has seen it all, and it has taken an emotional toll on her and her staff.
"I know that it could be us, and that's why I want everyone to know what a respiratory therapist does, because I believe they are the unsung heroes of COVID-19," she said.
As those heroes work through a hard time to protect you, they ask that you continue to practice all preventative measures, like social distancing.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that by the year 2028, the nation will need 21% more respiratory therapists than now.
Madisonville Community College is the only college in west Kentucky with a respiratory therapy program.
MCC Respiratory Care Program Director Tina Siddon said they have now partnered with WKCTC and Murray State to help students in the region complete degrees in this field.
For information on this program, visit the school's website.