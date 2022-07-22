With the potential for record-breaking temperatures this weekend, hospitals want you to be prepared.
Baptist Health Paducah describes the steps you can take to stay healthy, and also shares procedures the staff has in place to protect their team and those in their care when Mother Nature turns up the heat.
For the public, with so many people out in the heat, Emergency Services Director Rebekah Rust says if you don't have to be outside, stay indoors. She says if you get a headache or feel dizzy, that is cause for concern. But she says the big danger sign is when you stop sweating.
Rust says if you are going outside you must drink water before and during your time outdoors and eat something light.
"If your symptoms are to the point where you're cramping or you are feeling really, really bad or you're not recovering as fast as you think you should, always seek medical advice," says Rust. "Don't try to manage it by yourself."
Meanwhile at the hospital's Child Development Center, Director Shari Knight shares their procedures to keep the kids cool.
"They're little ones. It's their job to be energetic," says Knight. "They can't protect themselves, so it's our job to do it for them."
She says they keep the kids indoors and the playground stays empty.
"If the National Weather Service issues a heat warning then we are not allowed outside," says Knight. "It has been very challenging this summer. We've had to cancel some field trips. We've also had to cancel our water play, which is a popular activity for little friends. But we just to make another plan. We come inside, we have activities inside and we turn the music on and have dance play and just anything to get that energy out."
As for the maintenance crew, facilities engineers like Toby Nace say they spend lots of time outside. He may be making the rounds in the golf cart, cleaning fans on the roof, or doing something even hotter.
"In the boiler room it was 104 degrees yesterday," says Nace. "There's no air there."
He says the hospital encourages them to stay one step ahead of the heat.
"We take breaks very often and we always have water and fans blowing on us," says Nace. "We use the portable ones."
Back to Rust, she says to think ahead before you go outside, and don't be too proud to seek help.
"Generally with heat stroke or heat exhaustion or heat-related symptoms you’re going to start to feel just bad in general," she says. "You'll probably start off first with a headache, maybe a little dizziness and just an overall feeling of fatigue. As it worsens, of course, there’s going to be sweating. As it gets worse, your sweating is going to be profuse. As it gets even worse you might stop sweating all together, and that’s when you know it’s really bad."
Doctors say the elderly population, people with diabetes and anyone with heart or lung issues are most vulnerable to the heat.