WEST KENTUCKY — Parents and families looking for baby formula continue to find many empty shelves. Forty-five percent of baby formula products across the United States were out of stock last week.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced Thursday it had secured its first batch of infant formula from overseas.
Also Thursday, the Abbott baby formula plant announced it could open as early as next week.
But as the formula crisis continues, hospitals in the Local 6 area say they're struggling to find formula too, and they’re doing their best to help new moms navigate the situation.
That includes encouraging new moms to breastfeed.
Makayla Kirby is mother of four who says the shortage has her turning to breast milk for the first time.
"When this happened I was like, well I feel like I don't really have a choice, so I'm going to push myself to do it," said Makayla. "I love it, actually. I wish I had done it with all my children."
"We have been searching. just like you," said Lisa Parnell. Parnell is the director for maternal child care at Baptist Health Paducah. "We have enough that we have been able to give some and take care of our babies very well. Most of what we have had to search for are the specialty formulas."
Parnell says no mother should have to hunt for formula, so they are encouraging mothers who can to breastfeed.
"That's the easiest solution to the formula shortage," Parnell says. "If you’re able to, it's a beautiful way to take care of it without having to hunt everywhere for formula."
Kim Coram is an international board certified lactation consultant for Baptist Health Paducah. She helps moms learn how to breastfeed.
"We have seen an uptick in moms deciding to breastfeed," Coram says. "Usually the moms who are on the fence, now they are choosing to breastfeed due to the formula crisis."
She says it's not as scary as some moms may think.
"It is very labor intensive at the beginning. Then, after you learn, it saves a lot of time," Coram says.
For new babies, it only takes a teaspoon of mother's milk.
Coram also explained re-lactation. She says even if a mom started out with formula, it is possible to switch to breastfeeding.
"Yes, moms can potentially do that. Once you have been pregnant, your body is ready to feed the baby that you’ve given birth to. So even if you began formula feeding, you can trick your body into making milk for your baby," Coram says.
With help, Makayla says breastfeeding came naturally.
"The lactation consultant, she was good. She taught me how to latch and stuff, and it's going really well," she said. "We have the hang of it, and I am confident going home."
She is thankful she won't have to hunt for formula and she has a message for other moms.
"Just at least try it," said Makayla. "You might love it. I didn't think I would, but I really do.
Doctors remind moms not to try to mix formula, dilute it or make their own.