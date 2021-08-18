PADUCAH — Hospitals nationwide are in desperate need of intensive care unit beds. Some hospitals are full of COVID-19 patients, while others are managing the number of beds.
Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman said medical personnel actively manage their beds and surgeries that require ICU stays.
"We're also seeing difficulties with being able to transfer folks on to higher levels of care,” said Housman. "So the university settings where we typically send folks like Vanderbilt, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Washington University in St. Louis, we're having difficulty being able to transfer patients there as well."
The hospital is on the cusp of having to pause elective surgeries because of the high volume of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
If an emergency comes up, COVID-19 related or not, they will still tend to their patients and find them transport.
"We have to continue to provide as much care as we can here, and in some circumstances what we're requesting are specialized treatments or therapies that aren't offered in western Kentucky," said Housman. "In some of those very select circumstances, those universities are able to still take that patient."
Massac Memorial Hospital is a small critical access hospital, so it does not have an ICU. It does have 25 beds for patients.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Walters said Massac Memorial relies on hospitals in southern Illinois and western Kentucky for help, all of which are struggling for more space.
"I reached out to my emergency room team this morning and we talked to them. On Friday night they had a patient who swallowed an object accidentally," said Walters. "They had to call 14 different hospitals to try to find a place that could help this individual."
They did find that individual a hospital.
Walters said his office is contacting hospitals farther north and south.
"If a patient shows up at our emergency room with any problem — a heart attack, they need some kind of surgery, they need something other than coronavirus (treatment) — we're having to try to find other hospitals further and further away that can help the individuals," said Walters.
Both chief medical officers are pleading with folks in the communities they serve to do their part, get vaccinated, wear masks and socially distance themselves.
Walters had a conference call Wednesday morning about the status of southern Illinois hospitals.
There are 148 COVID patients admitted, 16 on ventilators and nine patients in different emergency rooms across southern Illinois. That means patients are being cared for in emergency rooms, because they do not have enough rooms.