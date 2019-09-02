UNION CITY, TN — Are you ready for roaring engines and fast racing? If so, you're going to want to check out the newest traveling exhibit at the Discovery Park of America.

Buckle up and experience life in the fast lane with the world's most popular toy cars. "Hot Wheels: Race to Win!" is the newest traveling exhibit at the park, in Union City, Tennessee.

"You play with toys, you can find out about cars, and you can learn things," explains Education Specialist Russell Orr.

It's just one of many exhibits that sneaks in learning while kids are having fun. At this exhibit, kids can race Hot Wheels.

"A great way for kids to be learning an not necessarily realizing it." Orr says.

Families explore different zones, using hot wheels and tracks as their tools, experimenting with speed, power, and performance.

"Different parts of a car that kids can see, learn, and look at without it being too dangerous or too loud, and kids can actually get that experience in a safe environment," Orr says.

Race your way to northwest Tennessee while you can, so you can experience "Hot Wheels: Race to Win" for yourself. The exhibit will be at Discovery Park of America through Jan. 5. For more information, visit the park's website.