PADUCAH -- Black History Month celebrates African-Americans around the nation. But Paducah's African-American museum, Hotel Metropolitan, honors local black history every day.
The hotel was the only place where black people could stay during segregation.
Director Betty Dobson has been running the Hotel Metropolitan for 20 years. She says you can step into the room where Ike and Tina Turner stayed or learn about the Underground Railroad.
"It is black history, but it's everyone's history," Dobson says.
Dobson says the hotel helps our local economy and gives a voice for all races.
"We need to continue to tell that story," Dobson says. "So that we would have an appreciation not just for one race, but for all races. That we can value the contribution of all people who made this country."
And there's a new project for the hotel. They will be partnering with the University of Kentucky to teach people how to grow their own produce using containers.
The University of Kentucky's Cooperative Extension website says they provide practical education to help solve community problems. That's why Dobson says they reached out to her to help our community learn how to grow our own food.
"If you know how to grow your produce, or something like that, you can save on your food bill, you know what's in it, pesticide wise, things of that nature, and you have a good meal," Dobson said.
Dobson says this partnership is helping the hotel reach people in different ways. The container project will begin later this month. Dobson says they will start by giving people an onion seedling and container.
If you are interested in participating in the project you can reach out to Betty Dobson at the Hotel Metropolitan at 724 Oscar Cross Ave.
You can also reach out to Kathryn Wimberley at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension office.