PADUCAH, KY -- When you walk through the doors of the Hotel Metropolitan, you'll see African inspired decor, household names, and historical keepsakes.
Museum Director Betty Dobson said the hotel keeps Paducah's rich African-American history alive.
"If we don't know our history. We are doomed to repeat it. I'm a firm believer of that," Dobson said. "So, we help to enlighten people about the African-American experience."
Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald and many more all stayed at the hotel. During the Kentucky State NAACP Convention held in Paducah, members will get a chance to tour the Hotel Metropolitan.
Paducah Chapter NAACP President J.W. Cleary said the convention will put a spotlight on the city's efforts to embrace African-American culture. Members will also get a chance to visit the Martin Luther King monument and the murals at the riverfront.
The Kentucky State NAACP Convention will be held from September 13 to September 15. The convention will include workshops and a political forum discussing the importance of voting. There will also be a soul food banquet and a free gospel concert at Paducah Riverfront. These events are open to the public.
Cleary said while there is always more room for improvement, Paducah is taking steps in the right direction in terms of cultural relations.
"We want to try to show them, the people coming from other cities, the fact that we're doing pretty good in Paducah as far as race relations," Cleary said.
Dobson said with the renewed funding for the hotel in the city's budget, the city is making a good investment.
She hopes the hotel will grow as a tourism spot and a cultural hub.