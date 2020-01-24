PADUCAH -- We now have the report for the occupancy rate on hotel rooms in Paducah for the past year.
Data tracking company STR Inc. says the occupancy rate for 2019 was 57.7%.
That is higher than the occupancy rate for the month of December which was 48.2%.
STR Inc. looks at 35 hotels in Paducah which account for just over 80% of all available rooms.
December had a lower occupancy percentage compared to November which was at 56.8%.
We are reporting these numbers each month as the city is looking into building a new hotel in the downtown area.
You can see December's report below.