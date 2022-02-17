PADUCAH — Organizers expect this year's AQS QuiltWeek to be huge, with lots of quilters, lots of vendors and lots of money for Paducah.
In fact, according to economic impact surveys, QuiltWeek brings in an estimated $25 million into our region. That's money we've missed out on for the past couple of years because of the pandemic, Hotels, restaurants, and other businesses are excited to see those funds rolling in again.
The quilters are excited too, organizers say.
"From all indications, it's going to be a big show. A lot of pent up demand. They are ready for classes and for new materials, fabric, just to see each other and talk fiber, talk quilting," says Convention and Visitors Center Executive Director Mary Hammond.
Hammond says registration numbers are better than ever, but they expect every one of Paducah's 2,300 hotel rooms to fill up.
Lynda Peters, director of convention sales, also expects a big turnout.
"For the businesses that depend on the show, this is going to be a great thing for them," she said of QuiltWeek's return.
She partly credits Paducah's designation as a UNESCO Creative City as a factor driving up numbers for old and new guests.
"They come into the bureau from all around the world, and they tell me they came because we were on their list. We are one of nine cities with the designation. To visitors, that spoke volumes. There has got to be something about that city that is extremely unique," Peters said.
This year's QuiltWeek is set for April 27-30.
Click here for more information about QuiltWeek lodging.
For quilting updates, click here.
For more from the American Quilter's Society on Paducah QuiltWeek 2022, click here.