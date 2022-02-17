Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Graves, Marshall and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 608 PM CST, the public reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Heavy rainfall has ended. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Benton, Calvert City, Reidland, Lone Oak, Sedalia, Lynnville, West Paducah, Barkley Regional Airport, Wingo, Hardin, Kevil, Water Valley, Symsonia, Brewers, Lowes, Fancy Farm and Aurora. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&