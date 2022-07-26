VIENNA, IL — If you live in Southern Illinois, you're probably going to want to keep this community resource guide handy-it's got a little bit of something for just about anyone.
The extensive 60-page document is the 3rd edition of arrowleaf's Community Resource Guide, and it's full of handy phone numbers and addresses.
The document provides contact info for everything hotlines, health departments, elected officials, public libraries, substance use treatment, and more.
To access the full document, you can download it below or follow this link.
To read more about arrowleaf and the services they provide, follow this link.