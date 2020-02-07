ILLINOIS -- Illinois is expanding the hours medical cannabis dispensaries can sell medical marijuana.
Medical cannabis dispensaries can now stay open until 10 p.m. to make medical marijuana sales.
Before, medical marijuana sales could only be made from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Recreational marijuana sales are also permitted to be sold until 10 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has also provided guidance to dispensaries who serve both medical and recreational customers to ensure they prioritize serving medical marijuana patients, as required by state law.
You can read the letter they sent below.
Medical marijuana users who feels their needs are not being met can file a complaint by clicking here.