MELBER, KY — After hours of searching, a man law enforcement agencies called possibly armed and dangerous is in custody Thursday night.
And a local family is safe after he broke into their house.
Bryan Ditto was wanted out of Missouri for violating a protective order.
Authorities spent hours searching the Melber area, near the Graves County, McCracken County line.
That's where Kentucky State Police say Ditto abandoned his vehicle and ran into a heavily wooded area, after a trooper spotted his car.
KSP issued a public safety alert, warning people to lock their doors and stay alert.
They also monitored his Facebook page, where he allegedly made multiple threatening posts starting about five days ago.
One threatens to kill someone.
Another post tells someone to, “Watch over both shoulders from this day on.”
His most recent post, made this morning, reads: “Today will be the day. Hope you're straight with God.”
Because of that, a homeowner in the area says he was on high alert all day long.
Chaotic isn't how you'd typically describe the country acres of Melber, Kentucky.
With sirens and lights and law enforcement on every corner, Joshua Luscombe says that's the perfect word to describe his day.
“I stayed around home a little longer instead of going to the office like I was planning to,” Luscombe says.
His family was cautious, heeding all the warnings from law enforcement as the search for Bryan Ditto continued for hours.
“Lock your doors. Take precaution. Be looking for this person. And we got the picture. We were knowing what to look for,” says Luscombe.
Luscombe and his son went to get snacks, leaving his wife and daughter at home.
He was passing by police cars on his way home when he got a horrifying phone call.
“My wife calls me and says, ‘He's here,’ and I was like, ‘Call 911. I'm on my way.’ I'm flying down trying to get ahold of any of the cops I see on the way,” Luscombe says.
Ditto broke in through the back door of their home, but he didn't stay long.
“My wife came out and said, ‘No, he came into the house, but saw that we we're there and then said, 'Sorry. I'm just trying to get some water,’” says Luscombe.
She pointed him toward a water hose, but Ditto ran back into the woods behind the home where he was captured by authorities after a short foot chase.
Though police cars surrounded his house, Luscombe felt at peace seeing Ditto walked away in handcuffs.
“A sigh of relief. Thankful the situation didn't go any crazier than it did,” Luscombe says.
On top of the multiple offenses related to the protection order violation in Missouri, Ditto has six new charges.
There’s two counts of fleeing and evading police, one in the car and one on foot.
He's also charged with criminal mischief and receiving stolen property in addition to two drug related counts.
Ditto is in the McCracken County Jail tonight.
Multiple agencies, including sheriff's offices in McCracken, Graves, Ballard and Carlisle counties, helped track him down.