PADUCAH — A bipartisan bill in Kentucky aims to make it easier for homeless individuals to get driver's licenses or personal IDs. Making its way through the Kentucky House of Representatives, House Bill 21 has passed the transportation committee. If it becomes law, the measure will allow adults staying in homeless shelters to use the shelter's address as their address.
River City Mission is a stable place for dozens of Paducah's homeless. Shirley Barlow has helped make that a reality.
“It gives them a sense of ‘I am somebody, you know, and we all need that, and they need that too. The homeless are just like you and I, except they are without a home at this point," says Barlow. She's worked with the shelter and the people it serves for years.
"We have them come to us, oftentimes without them,” Barlow says, referring to identification. Currently in Kentucky, you need an address for that.
Legislators are taking action to try to make it easier for people who don’t have fixed, permanent addresses to obtain or renew their driver’s licenses or personal IDs.
"It will just make matters so much easier if they can help them in some way to make this more simple," she says.
For more than 20 people, the River City Mission homeless shelter can be their home for days, months or even years. If House Bill 21 becomes law, those folks could use the shelter’s address to renew their driver’s license or a personal ID.
An ID may seem like a small thing, but you need one for a job, a place to live and many other necessary steps to be independent and safely housed.
State Rep. Randy Bridges sponsored the bill, and believes it will make a difference for people trying to get back on their feet.
"If we can't work and protect our most vulnerable, then we're not doing our job. And this is one way that I'm in a position to be able to facilitate this," Bridges says.
"It makes me feel good for them, because all of us need some sort of ID if it's nothing but for ourselves as much as anything. We are human beings. It doesn't mean just because we are homeless that we’re any less human beings," says Barlow.
The bill would allow homeless people to get IDs using addresses from churches and nonprofits. It would also update Kentucky's homeless ID law to allow unaccompanied homeless youth to get an ID without parental permission.