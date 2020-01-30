PADUCAH — The black hair care industry is worth around $2.5 billion, with black people spending hundreds of millions on their hair every year.
They still face restrictions on their hair at work and in school, but a pre-filed bill in Kentucky could change that.
Murray State University student Allison Rowe got her hair braided at Glamorous Obsessions Braid & Beauty Bar in Paducah.
Rowe wants to be a teacher who wears natural hairstyles, like long braids. "I see other teachers, you know, with braids and things, but I'm not really worried about it going into my profession," said Rowe.
She said her friend who wants to be a nurse does not have that option.
"She can't express herself, so she doesn't really like it," said Rowe.
Tamara Radford and Shanae Love are stylists and the owners of the business.
They style all kinds of hair, but they have noticed the hurdles women of color face, which is why they support the Kentucky House bill.
House Bill 33 aims to combat discrimination against natural hairstyles in the workplace, a reoccurring issue for people of color.
"You can't determine what a person does or what they don't do, like, just because they wore their hair a certain way," said Love. "It doesn't define their skill, their talent, like, nothing."
Braids, twist-outs and dreadlocks are a few hairstyles described as protective hairstyles. Discrimination against those hairstyles is not only found in the workplace, but in schools as well.
"We are teaching our kids not to be able to express themselves," said Love.
Radford said people compromise for jobs, but they should not have to.
"We are who we are. They're going to hire us for us, or they're not going to hire us at all," said Radford. "We should be presentable, but as far as our hair goes, our hair does not speak for us. We speak for our hair."
The owners said being yourself is the best thing you can do for you and your job.
The bill is currently in committee, but it is not clear when or if it might come up for a vote in the full House.
If it passes in the House, it would then move to the Senate for a vote.