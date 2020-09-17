TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police detectives say an early morning house fire claimed a life in Trigg County.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation sent a news release around 2 a.m. Thursday morning saying a section of KY 778/ Will Jackson Road was blocked between Alexander Road and Reddick Pond Road due to a structure fire and ongoing investigation. KYTC says the roadway opened around 8 a.m.
KSP says Trigg County dispatch notified KSP Post 1 about the fire around 1:20 a.m. after a driver reported the house was fully engulfed. Cadiz and Trigg-Lyon County fire departments responded to the scene.
KSP says a deceased body was found in the house after the fire was extinguished. An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday at the State Medical Examiner's Officer in Louisville. WKDZ radio is reporting the body is of a woman.
A state fire marshal from Bowling Green has met with detectives at the scene and says the cause of the fire is "undetermined."
The investigation is ongoing at this time by KSP. The state police were assisted on scene by Trigg-Lyon County Fire Department, Cadiz Fire Department, Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Coroner's Office and Trigg County Rescue Squad.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is available. The original story was posted on Sept. 17 at 8:13 a.m. and has since been updated.