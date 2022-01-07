FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Increased education spending and pay raises for state employees are included in a two-year state budget plan unveiled by Kentucky House Republicans.
The House GOP released the proposal Friday, deciding not to wait to hear the Democratic governor’s proposals in his budget speech planned next week.
Gov. Andy Beshear's spokeswoman, Crystal Staley, says the GOP plan falls short of the “game-changing investments” the governor will recommend.
She says Beshear will propose funding universal pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds.
The GOP plan reflects some of Beshear’s priorities, including pay raises for social workers and state police troopers. The budget legislation was introduced on the session's fourth day.
