The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, creating the three digit number, 988, for suicide prevention and mental health crises.
This vote comes after previous votes of approval by the U.S. Senate and the Federal Communications Commission and means the bill has completed the legislative process and will go to the President's desk to sign into law.
Once signed, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act will implement 988 as the three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The bill requires all telephone service providers to direct 988 calls to the Lifeline by July 16, 2022. The legislation will also enable states to provide resources to the mental health line, as well as make specialized services for vulnerable populations, such as LGBTQ, youth, minorities, veterans, and those living in rural areas.
Centerstone, a nonprofit health system which provides mental health and substance use disorder treatments, says suicide has ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. since 2008 and a recent report from the CDC shows the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a substantial increase in mental health challenges, including thoughts of suicide, which were highest among young people aged 18 to 24, racial minority groups, caregivers, and essential workers.
This easily-remembered three digit number will make it easier for Americans in crisis to connect with mental health professionals and get the services they need.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to raise levels of anxiety and severe depression nationwide, today’s announcement to establish a 3-digit dialing code for mental health emergencies and suicide prevention will give our nation much needed tools in the long-haul response of providing access and resources to combat a growing mental health crisis. We applaud House and Senate leadership for their tremendous bipartisan efforts in advancing legislation to ensure 988 is up and running within 2 years. Making this national service a reality will forever transform how consumers access mental health care,” said David C. Guth, Jr., chief executive officer at Centerstone.
While the number is transitioning to 988, those who need mental health help should still call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.