WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The House Oversight Committee is preparing to hold the head of the FBI in criminal contempt.
In a statement released Tuesday, House Oversight Chair James Comer accused FBI Director Christopher Wray of failing to comply with a subpoena.
That subpoena is for documents regarding the committee's investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.
Comer said he has plans to speak with Wray about the investigation Wednesday morning.
The subpoena calls for the FBI to produce any records of interactions with confidential sources, created or modified in June 2020, that include the word Biden.
In an initial response declining to provide those records, the FBI said Justice Department policy, "strictly limits when and how confidential human source information can be provided outside of the FBI."