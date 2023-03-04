Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Massac, Pope and Livingston Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY, MARCH 12... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday, March 12. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 40.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.9 feet on 03/25/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&