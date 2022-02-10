FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday to revamp rules for receiving unemployment benefits, after hearing starkly different views on its potential impact on laid-off workers and the economy.
The Republican-backed legislation cleared the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee. Democratic lawmakers raised multiple concerns in opposing the sweeping measure, which heads to the GOP-dominated full House next.
The bill’s supporters, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said it represents an important step toward improving the state’s chronic workforce shortages.
“We can’t become known as a state that is short on workers,” Kentucky Chamber executive Kate Shanks told the House committee. “This is a huge issue for us to tackle.”
Opponents said the stricter rules would increase the hardships for many laid-off workers by forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs.
“What rationale can there be for enacting a law that will harm Kentuckians already hanging by a thread?” said Dale Raines with the Kentucky Council of Churches.
The bill would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits. The length of available benefits would be tied to the unemployment rate. It would create a tracking system for benefit recipients who fail to show up for job interviews or turn down job offers. It also offers inducements for laid-off workers to participate in job training or other education programs.
The legislation is House Bill 4.