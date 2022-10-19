More than 30 house republicans have signed on to a bill that would prohibit federal dollars from being used to make "sexually-oriented" materials available to children under the age of 10. It's being called the "Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022."
The bill targets school sexual education curriculums that encourage discussions of sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, and gender ideology.
It also touches on state and local libraries, museums, and other federally-funded educational institutions that have these kinds of literature and materials targeted towards children.
The bill defines "sexually oriented material" as any description of sexual activity, any topic involving gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects.
The bill would allow parents to sue any public or private entity that uses federal money to fund the materials or programs exposed to their young child.
If any organization violates the law twice within 5 years, they would lose access to all federal funding.
The bill specifically mentions drag-queen story hour events, which were first started in San Francisco in 2015, according to the DQSH website. The event involves drag queens reading children's books to kids in libraries. According to DQSH, what started as a small event grew into a "global phenomenon." The DQSH says their goal is to "inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others."
Californian congressman Doug LaMalfa (R), one of the supporters of the bill, said in a statement on his website, “Classrooms and libraries are a place for our children to learn English, math, and history – not be exposed to radical general ideology and sexually explicit “Drag Queen Storytimes”. This bill is common-sense; not a dime of federal tax dollars should go to any public school, government agency, or private organization that intentionally exposes young children to sexually explicit material."
Louisiana congressman Mike Johnson (R) voiced his support of the bill on Twitter, pointing to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation statement that comprehensive sex education should be provided from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Democrat Party and their cultural allies are on a crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology at school and in public. pic.twitter.com/Z5I8lZtVzH— Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) October 18, 2022
In 2016, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended that children receive comprehensive, medically accurate, evidence-based, and age-appropriate sexual education beginning in early childhood. They also said studies have "demonstrated that comprehensive sexuality education programs reduce the rates of sexual activity, sexual risk behaviors (eg, number of partners and unprotected intercourse), STIs, and adolescent pregnancy." Abstinence-only sex education, however, has not been shown to reduce rates of sexual activity, risk behaviors, STIs, or adolescent pregnancy.
The Center for Disease Control echoes the recommendation of the ACOG, saying that "quality sex-education programs" are essential in reducing HIV, STDs, and unintended pregnancies. Quality programs, they say, include addressing the needs of all students, including "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth."
In 2020, Montclair State University Public Health Professor, Eva Goldfarb and Lisa Leiberman conducted a "first-of-its-kind" study on comprehensive sex-education, and concluded that sex education should begin in kindergarten and build in complexity as a child ages.
In an article about the study, Golfarb is quoted as saying “Waiting until eighth grade algebra to first introduce the subject of math would be absurd. The same is true for sex education. Basic foundational concepts such as personal boundaries, different family structures, healthy friendships, treating others with respect, and social-emotional skills need to be introduced early in elementary school. These become the building blocks for more sophisticated discussions in later grades.”
Lieberman said LGBTQ-inclusive sex education resulted in better outcomes for LGBTQ students, who she asserted were more likely to face hostility in school and drop out before graduation. Their study was based on 30 years of published research on sex-education -programs around the world, and can be found here.
Click the PDF below to read the bill in its entirety.