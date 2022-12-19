WASHINGTON, DC — The January 6 committee held its final public meeting following months of investigation into the 2022 capitol insurrection.
Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) presented recommendations that the Department of Justice pursue criminal charges against Trump for allegedly violating the following federal criminal statutes:
- Title 18 Section 1512 (C): This statute makes it unlawful for anyone to obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of the United States Government.
- Title 18 Section 371: This statute makes it unlawful to conspire to defraud the United States.
- Title 18 Section 1,001: This statute makes it unlawful to knowingly and willfully make materially false statements to the United States government.
- Title 18 Section 2383: This statute makes it unlawful for anyone to incite, assist, or engage in insurrections against the United States government. It also applies to anyone who provides aid or comfort to anyone who engages in insurrection.
The House Committee voted unanimously to refer the federal charges to the Department of Justice. The DOJ has the final say in whether or not Trump will be face any charges.