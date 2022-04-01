WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote Friday on legislation that would legalize marijuana nationwide, eliminating criminal penalties for anyone who manufactures, distributes or possesses the substance.
The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, passed in the House last year, but did not move forward in the Senate. The bill would also establish procedures for expunging previous convictions from people's records and impose a tax on the sale of cannabis products.
The tax would begin at 5 percent and eventually increase to 8 percent. Funding raised through the tax would go toward a fund to provide job training, mentoring, substance-use treatment, legal aid, re-entry services and youth recreation programs. It would also provide loans to help small businesses in the cannabis industry that are "owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals," a summary of the bill said.
"This landmark legislation is one of the most important criminal justice reform bills in recent history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in remarks on the floor Thursday about the measure.