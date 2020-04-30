KENTUCKY -- More than 100 housing authorities across Kentucky will be receiving federal money as part of the CARES Act.
The more than $12 million will be used by Kentucky Housing Authorities to support preventative and preparation services for their residents, respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing, and support the health and safety of assisted individuals and families.
Housing Authorities in the Local 6 area are receiving the following:
- Housing Authority of Paducah - $328,255
- Housing Authority of Hopkinsville - $344,378
- Housing Authority of Lyon County - $22,282
- Housing Authority of Murray - $43,614
- Housing Authority of Hickman - $50,724
- Housing Authority of Mayfield - $119,370
- Housing Authority of Cadiz - $41,078
- Housing Authority of Fulton - $88,808
- Housing Authority of Princeton - $36,924
- Housing Authority of Dawson Spring - $46,673
- Housing Authority of Benton - $14,493
- City of Paducah Section 8 Housing Program - $41,580