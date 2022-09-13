PADUCAH — There's a need for affordable housing, but the supply isn't meeting the high demand.
Now, the Housing Authority of Paducah is temporarily pausing its wait list. The reason? The authority says there's a huge backlog of applicants.
Right now, anyone can apply for housing, but the housing authority is trying to sort through the list for more eligible housing candidates.
They're hoping to prioritize people who need housing the most.
Sitting on a concrete ledge Tuesday, Anthony and Leann Weise were outside enjoying the weather and people watching from their home.
More than six years ago, they weren't able to do that, because back then they were homeless.
"It's basically a stepping stone when you're here," said Anthony Weise. "You're able to step into a place and you may be here like five or six years."
The couple is one of the families the Housing Authority of Paducah provides homes for, and right now the organization needs some time to organize by pausing the wait list, which has almost 800 people on it.
This isn't the first time the Housing Authority of Paducah has placed a temporary hold on a waiting list. They say that's the key word: temporary.
They also put a hold on the list in 2020.
Because anyone can apply for housing there, the organization needs to look through people with high preference points, whether they're veterans, working or are currently homeless.
Leaders want to reassure applicants that they'll open the list once it's back to 200 people.
"This is not going to be a long thing," Housing Authority of Paducah Executive Director Tommy Hollimon said. "We don't expect our waiting list to be closed longer than a year at all, and once again, we will open it as the bedroom sizes show the need for it."
Ultimately, the housing authority says the temporary hold is to help people who are a top priority.
For the Weises, that's important to give those individuals another opportunity.
They got one.
"And then the housing authority giving us the chance to move in here to be able to save up money and be able to chance to get a place where we can better ourselves," said Leann Weise.
Hollimon said there have been people on the waiting list since 2019.
He said the temporary pause will help prioritize these individuals to get affordable housing.
The wait list will close on Sept. 30, and the Housing Authority of Paducah will stop taking applicants.
Then, the organization will send a letter to everyone on the wait list.