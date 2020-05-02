(CNN) -- A Houston Police Department helicopter crashed early Saturday morning, killing one pilot and leaving the other in critical condition, authorities said.
Both pilots were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital for surgery and were in critical condition, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press briefing posted on Twitter.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner later said one of them died.
The pilots were responding to a call about a report of bodies in the bayou at about 2 a.m. local time, Acevedo said. The helicopter crashed into part of an apartment complex where no one lives, and no one else was injured.
Members of the Houston Fire Department cut the pilots out of the wreckage, he said.
"How that pilot was able to avoid the actual apartment, the apartment buildings, where the residents were sleeping. It's just, again, there's some silver linings." Acevedo said. "There were no flames involved."
Gunshots were fired near the scene of the crash about an hour after the wreckage was discovered, Acevedo said. Six people have been taken into custody.
He said there was no indication the helicopter had been shot down, but police would look into it. Houston police will conduct a homicide investigation, he said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, "This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers face in the line of duty."
"Our hearts are with the officer's loved ones and the entire Houston Police Department during this time," the statement continues, "and we pray for a swift and full recovery for the officer who was critically injured in this accident."
Saturday afternoon, the Houston Police Department provided more information about the two pilots involved in the crash. The police department asked the public to pray for 35-year-old Officer Chase Cormier, who was sworn in as a Houston Police Department officer in 2006. Cormier remains in the hospital. The police department said an update on his condition was not available.
The police department said the officer who was killed, 35-year-old Jason Knox, was sworn in as a Houston officer in 2012. "Jason had a history of service," the police department said. "He started his law enforcement career with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office in August 2006 before leaving to join the Spring Valley Police Department in September 2008. He then joined the HPD Training Academy in December 2011."
