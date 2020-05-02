Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS AROUND 15 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WEST KENTUCKY, AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. THIS INCLUDES KENTUCKY LAKE AND LAKE BARKLEY AS WELL AS THE OHIO RIVER. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&