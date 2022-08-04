ASSOCIATED PRESS — MJ was a tiny, black-haired girl, just five years old, when her father admitted to his bishop that he was sexually abusing her and recording the assaults on video.
The father worked for the U.S. Border Patrol and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was in counseling with his bishop for his obsession with pornography when he revealed the abuse. The bishop, who was also a family physician, followed policy and called what church officials have dubbed the "help line" for guidance.
But the call offered little help for MJ.
Lawyers for the church, widely known as the Mormon church, who staff the help line around the clock told Bishop John Herrod not to call police or child welfare officials and instead to keep the abuse secret.
"They said, 'You absolutely can do nothing,'" Herrod later said.
The Associated Press obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from an unrelated child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church, which show that the so-called help line Bishop Herrod called is part of an elaborate system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations against church members away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims and other children in harm's way.
Herrod continued to counsel MJ's father, Paul Adams, for about a year, and brought in Adams's wife, Leizza Adams, in hopes she would do something to protect the children. She didn't. A second bishop was also brought into the fold but he, too, kept the matter secret after consulting with church officials.
Adams continued raping MJ for seven years, into her adolescence, and also abused her infant sister, who was born during that time. He was finally arrested by Homeland Security agents in 2017 with no help from the church.
In 2016 police in New Zealand arrested a 47-year-old farm worker on child pornography charges and found a nine-minute video on his cellphone, downloaded from the Internet, showing a man in his 30s raping a nine-year-old girl.
Simon Peterson, with the New Zealand Customs Service, Child Exploitation Operations Team, said that they narrowed Adams location to the United States based on his accent. "It was quite good that they were able to do something with this video and track it down to Mr. Adams," said Simon Peterson. "But it's not always the case."
The lawsuit filed by the three Adams children accuses The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and several members, including bishops Herrod and Mauzy, of negligence and conspiring to cover up child sex abuse.
"What I think we all want for justice in this case is for churches to start immediately reporting sex abuse to the police, not to each other. No in-house secrets," said Lynne Cadigan who is representing the plaintiffs.
"They just let it keep happening," said MJ. "They just said, 'Hey, let's excommunicate her father'. It didn't stop. 'Let's have them do therapy'. It didn't stop," said MJ, who is now 16, during an interview with the AP.
MJ and her adoptive mother asked the AP to use only her initials in part because videos of her abuse posted by her father are still circulating on the Internet. The AP does not publish the names of sexual abuse survivors without their consent.
"Bishop Herrod made it clear that Paul Adams should turn himself in or give him authority to report it," said William Maledon, an Arizona attorney for the church defendants. "To lay the blame at the feet of the bishops for it is just absurd." In his AP interview, Maledon also insisted Herrod did not know that Adams was continuing to sexually assault his daughter after learning of the abuse in a single counseling session and did not know Adams was recording the abuse on video. But his assertions about what Herrod knew are at odds with the testimony of a federal Homeland Security agent, as well as Herrod's statements to the agent in the recorded interview obtained by the AP.
Brian McIntyre, the Cochise County Attorney, argues the clergy-penitent privilege should not apply because Adams posted video of his abuse on the Internet and talked about it in online chat rooms, making the abuse public. He also says church attorneys told Bishop Herrod he had to keep what Adams told him confidential based in part on a falsehood.
Herrod told Homeland Security agents that when he called the help line, church officials told him the state's clergy-penitent privilege — a carve out to the state's child abuse reporting law — required him keep Adams's abuse secret.
But the law required no such thing.
The privilege permits, but doesn't require, clergy of any denomination to withhold knowledge about suspected child sex abuse if they receive the information during spiritual confessions. It's a feature of Arizona's child sex abuse reporting law, and similar laws in more than 20 states, which otherwise says "Any person who reasonably believes" a child has been abused or neglected has a legal obligation to report the information to police or the state Department of Child Safety.
Paul Adams died by suicide in federal custody in 2017 before he could stand trial. Leizza Adams pleaded no contest to child sex abuse charges and served two and a half years in state prison. Three of the Adams children went to live with members of Leizza's extended family, in California. The other three were taken in by local families.
"The more I knew the more I wanted to help her fight this fight that she didn't even know she was having to fight," said MJ's adoptive mother, Nancy Salminen.
The Whitworths adopted MJ's little sister at the age of two. "My ultimate goal is to help her heal," said Miranda Whitworth. "She has a lot of problems." Her husband Matt tears up as he described how far the young girl has come. "She is an amazing, amazing girl. And smart and funny," he said.
The couple left the church because of what they say was a failure of the church to stop Adams.
MJ also wants the church to change how they handle sexual abuse cases. "I hope the church will learn from their mistakes and actually report all the illegal stuff that they do know is going on."