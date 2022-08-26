PADUCAH — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell informed Americans on Friday that interest rates will likely keep increasing in an attempt to curb inflation. The United States is currently facing its worst inflation rates in 40 years. So what does that mean for the housing market?
"I think we're seeing a little bit of a cool down in the market, not drastic, but certainly a cool down," said Vince Carter with the Carter Realty Group.
Carter expects home buyers to be more conscious of what their monthly payments could be, as interest rates are set to climb.
"When you look at your monthly payment, everybody wants to have plenty of money in their month," Carter said. "So it's going to have that trajectory of people to tighten up, and where someone might've been looking at $400,000 homes, they're going to say, 'let's look at $325,000.'"
While home prices remain high, which favors those selling their homes, Carter says there have been some changes to the market compared to the spring.
"Properties are starting to sit longer on the market. We're seeing price adjustments again, we haven't seen those in forever because people were just getting whatever they wanted for their house, now we're starting to see prices correct. Buyers are picking up a little bit of leverage again in the market, so it's really good news for buyers," Carter said.
The Paducah Board of Realtors says, in July, 109 homes were sold in McCracken County. For a full breakdown of their July statistics, read the graphic below: