MAYFIELD, KY-- With severe weather in the forecast, many people are experiencing a newfound anxiety.
“Me and my two small children were in the home and we had nowhere to hide, no shelter. Our house took a direct hit. Me and my children were crushed by our house and then thrown and sucked up and thrown through the tornado,” says Breanna Glisson, a survivor of the December 10th tornadoes.
Glisson, like many others is anxious about tonight's weather.
The streets of Mayfield are already emptying as they start to flood and social media was full of people airing their concerns.
Like one commenter, Glisson says she won't get much sleep.
“I tried to rest this morning so that I would be okay during this evening. Severe anxiety and stress rises when the weather gets bad,” Glisson says.
Glisson says the storms are also affecting her children differently now.
And she says she doesn't know how to make it better.
“The only thing I can do is have my mother comfort them and try to help them through it . It's really hard,”
Preparation helps ease her mind.
One thing that provides her comfort is her new mantra.
“Be prepared, not scared. You need to have a plan. You need to try to find somewhere safe to go, that is preferably underground, seriously, if it gets really bad here,”
Her children will be with her mother in their hotel room.
Their safety plan is sheltering in the stairwell if the weather starts to get severe.
Having a safety plan and knowing when to use it is important.
You can also stay prepared by keeping an eye on your WPSD radar app.
Make sure it’s turned on and alerts are enabled so you can hear any warnings issued overnight.