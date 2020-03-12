PADUCAH — As events are being canceled and people are traveling less due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, local businesses could feel the impact. Industries like hotels and restaurants rely on customers visiting in person to stay afloat. Local business owner Todd Blume is preparing for the worst-case scenario of no customers.
At his restaurant, Paducah Beer Werks, it seems COVID-19 is all anyone can talk about. "We've even moved our hand sanitizer by the door just to make people feel a little more comfortable," Blume said.
He's responsible for dozens of employees and takes the safety of his customers seriously.
"The CDC, they have guidelines out," he said. "You know, people are concerned, so we're watching that as business changes what we're gonna' do."
His business runs on people coming in the doors.
"If less people come in, I would be forced to order less food and be on a limited menu just because we don't want to waste anything," he said.
With less people traveling and going out to eat, Banterra Bank President Jeff May said this situation is evolving and business need to prepare.
"Really, the financial impact is something we are going to see after this pandemic event, and it's going to be felt for a period of time," May said.
May said every business is different, but they need to call their financial institutions sooner rather than later.
"I'm sure they will have to modify their operations in some ways to deliver their services," May said. "And that's what we would encourage as we are going to have to modify ours delivery system."
Banterra sent all their customers a notice telling them about changes they are making to operations. Those include encouraging online banking, making sure sanitizing material is available at all locations and offering advice on how to be prepared financially. The bank also said it may take additional steps including consolidating branch locations and modifying hours.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said thinking ahead is what people need to consider when talking about economic impacts.
"I think that's what we are all facing across the nation as we watch some of these big tournaments and big events get canceled," Harless said. "It definitely has an economic impact, but ultimately in this moment where we have an opportunity to be more preventive then we do to be reactive, we've got to make those type of decision."
Business hasn't slowed down at Paducah Beer Werks as of Thursday.
"We've talked about taking plans and making people aware that you can come get a growler," Blume said. "You can come get takeout and take that home with you."
Even in a crisis, people have to eat.