PADUCAH — People in McCracken County are one step closer to paying a new tax. The insurance premium tax the county approved on Feb. 10 is still causing some confusion. HollandStivers held a seminar to answer questions from taxpayers, like Darrel Sharp.
"What I came in wanting to know: is this on top of the city taxes that are already levied on the insurance companies? Or is this going to be given as a credit?" Sharp said.
Stephen Sherman, an attorney for Stoll Keenon Ogden, was one of the presenters. He explained how the insurance tax would affect businesses and taxpayers.
"It's a tax that's actually levied on insurance companies, and they're given the option to pass it through the policy holder," Sherman said.
So what if your insurance company takes that route?
"If they take that option to pass it through, then everybody, generally, is going to be affected the same," Sherman said. "They'll be on the statements for your premiums, and it will be collected against you whether you're a business or an individual."
Sharp gained insight on how it would effect his employer, Midwest Terminal.
"Anything that's going to come out of my own pocket is of concern," Sharp said. "And also to businesses it's an additional expense that we have on insurance policies. Not only for the company, but for our employee benefits as well."
The county will be able to collect on the tax starting in October. Sherman said to reach out to your insurance agent if you have any questions about the city's or county's insurance premium taxes affecting you.
Here is the list of the county's rates:
- Casualty: 4.9%
- Automobile: 6.9%
- Inland Marine: 4.9%
- Fire and Allied Perils: 4.9%
- Health: NONE
- Life: 6.9%
- All Other Risks: 4.9%