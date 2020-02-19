PADUCAH - While you're just waking up and starting your day, it's probably hard to imagine that some of your family, friends and neighbors are already done with theirs. A lot of jobs in our community require people to work tough hours, many of which start late and night or really early in the morning. Coping with lack of sleep, sleep debt and waking up at odd hours can be difficult.
When the alarm clock rings, we all know what that means, it’s time to wake up. Howard Clark owns Red's donuts in Paducah. His alarm wakes him up early.
“Alarm clock goes off at 1 o’ clock in the morning,” Clark said. “I start the coffee, while I’m waiting for the coffee to get ready, grab my hair brush, grab my tooth brush.”
After his morning routine, he's off to work, at a place many of us know and love. It takes several hours to prepare and knead the dough, and make dozens and dozens of donuts and other sweet goods.
“We've been doing it for so long,” Clark said. Clark's alarm has been waking him up at 1 a.m. for the past 50 years, but when hundreds of people rely on you for their morning pick me up, you do what you have to do.
“It's amazing how much coffee we go through,” Clark said. Clark and his employees aren't the only ones waking up early. Hundreds of first responders in our area are working around the clock to keep you safe. Paducah police officer, Adam Brown, starts his shift when many of you are getting dinner ready at 6 p.m., and gets off at around 4 a.m.
“Whether it's driving or answering to an emergency call, think critically, definitely have to be wide awake and alert.” Brown said. He tries to stick to a consistent routine.
“If you get plenty of sleep, maybe you don't need a whole pot of coffee throughout the shift,” Brown said. “If you're running on empty, you might have to get a few cups to keep you alert and awake.”
Both Clark and Brown take naps when they get home from their shifts. Both say, the naps don’t make it much easier.
“A little bit of sleep deprivation will wreck your physical ability,” said Dr. William Hogancamp, a neurologist who specializes in sleep at Mercy Health Lourdes.
He says the effects of sleep deprivation are more than just being tired, some side effects include things like: memory loss, a higher risk of diseases like diabetes and weight gain.
“It’s a large problem just to be sleep deprived even one night,” said Dr. Hogancamp.
He says while we're sleeping our bodies go through three stages. The most important is stage three, the deepest sleep, when our body repairs itself.
“Sleep is actually an active process,” said Dr. Hogancamp.
He says in order to reset everything in your body, you need at least 6 ½ to 8 hours of sleep every night.
“A lot of cleaning up in the brain is done as well, the toxins that are built up during wakefulness are cleared out,” said Dr. Hogancamp.
He says for those who work odd hours, our bodies can adapt, but it takes time. For now, Clark and Brown are still adapting, but they love what they do.
“I can't really think of anything else I’d rather be doing,” Clark said.
If you have trouble sleeping, look into getting a sleep test done. Mercy Health Midtown Sleep Center offers the test at home or at the center, a doctor can diagnose and treat your sleep disorder. Click here for more information.
Dr. Hogancamp recommends five different things to optimize your sleep schedule.
- Stick to a sleep schedule. Go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, even on the weekends. This helps to regulate your body's clock and could help you fall asleep and stay asleep for the night.
- Practice a relaxing bedtime ritual. A relaxing, routine activity right before bedtime conducted away from bright lights helps separate your sleep time from activities that can cause excitement, stress or anxiety which can make it more difficult to fall asleep, get sound and deep sleep or remain asleep.
- Avoid naps. If you have trouble sleeping, try to avoid naps, especially in the afternoon. Power napping may help you get through the day, but if you find that you can't fall asleep at bedtime, eliminating even short catnaps may help. If you do nap, Dr. Hogancamp says sticking to 30 minutes is best.
- Exercise daily. Light exercise is better than no activity. Exercise at any time of day, but not at the expense of your sleep.
- Evaluate your room. Design your sleep environment for comfortable sleeping conditions. Your bedroom should be cool, between 60 and 67 degrees. Your bedroom should also be free from any noise or lights that could disturb your sleep.