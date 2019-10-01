Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2018-2019 school accountability report card Tuesday.

It's a new system rating schools from one to five stars based on academic growth, graduation rates, and achievement gaps for different demographics.

This school year, the majority of Paducah Public Schools received a two-star rating. Clark Elementary School received a three-star rating. Paducah Tilghman High School scored low for graduation rates and academic proficiency in reading and math.

The report showed achievement gaps for economically disadvantaged students and African-American students. Assistant Superintendent Will Black said schools made improvements under the old system. Black said they have to set new goals and priorities under this system.

"We are committed to closing achievement gaps of all kinds," Black said. "Our vision is to know each and every student by name and need. And we're committed to meet the needs of each and every student, comprehensively."

For McCracken County Schools, Lone Oak Elementary, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary, Reidland Elementary, and Heath Elementary all received top marks.

McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said they focused on learning the needs of each student individually.

"We really want to hone in on each individual students' strengths," Carter said. "At the same time, meeting the expectations of the whole student in general. I think it's indicative of these test scores that we're able to do those things."

Both superintendents say their vision is on growth and improvements for next year.

