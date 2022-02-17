On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced an executive order that will provide immediate vehicle property tax relief.

Executive Order 2022 – 096 directs motor vehicle values to be returned to their 2021 assessment for both the 2022 and 2023 tax years.

According to the Kentucky Office of Property Valuation, state PVA's can now reduce motor vehicle values back to the 2021 assessment levels.

This allows county clerks to begin collecting the appropriate amount of taxes without needing to refund individuals.

However, county clerks will not have the updated tax amounts in their system until Monday, Feb. 28. Then they can begin collecting the correct amount from taxpayers.

A centralized refund process for taxpayers who have already paid is under development, according to the Kentucky Office of Property Valuation. The office is also working with the state's Revenue Operations and State Treasurer's office to create a method where refund checks will be mailed out at the same time.

If you need your vehicle assessment corrected, reach out to your local PVA office.

According to McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn, taxpayers can reach out to the PVA office now. The office will require the vehicle's VIN or plate number to enter the 2021 value as the 2022 value.

To contact the McCracken County PVA's office, call 270-444-4712 or email mccrackencountypva@ky.gov