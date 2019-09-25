MURRAY, KY — As Democratic lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, professors at Murray State University are discussing the topic with their students.

Drew Seib is an associate professor and interim chair of the Murray State Department of Political Science and Sociology. He said he wasn't too surprised when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday the launch of the investigation.

"Democrats have already been headed in this direction in a lot of ways," said Seib. "I don't think Democrats want to drag it out too long. There's still an election to think about, and think about the role that this will play on the election. And it's going to depend a little on the investigation and how, really quite frankly, how it plays out in public opinion. That's kind of going to be the ultimate guide to all this is all going to play out."

Wednesday afternoon, Seib taught his first media and politics class since Pelosi's announcement. "Probably we'll just start off with a current events discussion and talk about what we know and try and just get everybody on the same page. And also then try to distinguish between what is it that we know and what is it that we're speculating on — start from that point," explained Seib. "And so, talk about then what's being speculated about in the news and who's doing the speculation. Is it reporters or is it politicians?"

Seib said his media and politics class will discuss the role of the media during the impeachment inquiry.

"We happen to be talking about muckraking and kind of the media investigation of government wrongdoing. And so, we'll start talking about what's been going on here in the media, and should this be something the media is doing, and kind of examining from that frame," said Seib. "But also the media's ability to access information and report on wrongdoings that the public can respond, and that Congress can react, and ultimately have some kind of resolution here to what's going on."

The topic is expected to be discussed further when Seib teaches media and politics three days a week.

"We have a few chapters coming up that specifically deal with the media and Congress and the media and the president, and their relationship. And, I imagine in the next few days that this might give some good examples to demonstrate that relationship," said Seib.

Local 6 asked Seib how other professors will approach the topic.

"For example, in our Introduction to American National Government class, a lot of professors will be talking about it just in terms of just the basics of, first of all, what's going on, what's the story, what do we know? Also, how does the process of impeachment work? And so it becomes just a contemporary example of: how does this process work? What are the possibilities and ways it can play out? And then also again, probably, they might mention the role of media here as well because it's an important one," explained Seib.