PADUCAH– Property tax bills will begin arriving for City of Paducah residents on Nov. 1, and the city is offering a tool to help you calculate what that bill might look like.
All you need to know to use this tool is your property's assessed value and what school district you're in.
Payments can be made to Paducah City Hall by either cash or check. A 2.95% service charge will be applied on credit and debit payments.
Click the link here to access the property tax calculator.
The city government does not set the city or county school tax rates.