PADUCAH - Have you registered to vote yet? You're probably hearing the message a lot. If you've opened any social media sites today you've seen information about National Voter Registration Day.
In the last presidential election you didn't see the large push for voter registration by major social media companies.
UT Martin Associate Professor of Political Science Anderson Starling said this push is a way to reach voters missed in 2016.
"Maybe some of these social media companies believe its their duty to help push voter registration because of the way their networks have been accused of spreading fake information," Starling said.
There are more than 8 million active registered voters in Illinois.
In the past year more than 258,000 people in Kentucky registered to vote. In Tennessee more than 143,000 registered in the past year.
Missouri currently has more than 4 million registered voters.
Starling says social media will forever change the landscape of registering to vote.
"If these younger people, the ones on social media, are using the tools provided to them by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter you know other sites," Starling said. "If they're using those tools to register and than vote its likely that those voting habits will continue."
