PADUCAH - We're a few weeks away from the November General Election and both presidential candidates are still campaigning to secure your vote.
A focal topic is the vacancy on the supreme court left after the death of Supreme County Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
People are using their front laws to share who they support in this election.
If you drive down Jefferson Street in Paducah you'll find a Biden and Harris sign.
Directly across the street you'll find a Trump and Pence sign.
People are picking their signs up at local campaign offices where the fight for your vote starts.
The McCracken County Democratic chairwoman said their strategy is getting people registered to vote.
"Whatever you need, whatever support you need," said Jennifer Smith. "If you need to register to vote. If you need help with the absentee ballot if you need help getting the absentee ballot to the court house."
The Republican strategy is different said the McCracken County Republican Vice Chairman.
"We just want to remind people that not only is there an election going on -- if that's escaped them, although I don't know they could not now that, but we also have a lot of down ticket races that are important as well," said Jason Crockett.
For many voters it's not the person on the ballot, but the issues. The most recent issue is the vacant supreme court justice seat.
"I know how hard she tried to stay through this next election cycle,' said Smith. "So in honor of Ruth. Do it for Ruthy get out there and vote."
Crockett said he believes the upcoming confirmation of the next justice will mobilize the Republican base.
"I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg was probably not always in line with Republican ways of thinking, we still respect her service to our country, but after that we move ahead to replacing her," said Crockett.
No major campaigning strategies have changed on either side.
Both parties believe the vacancy is just one more reason for voters on both sides of the aisle to vote.
President Trump says he will name a supreme court nominee after the funeral of Justice Ginsburg.