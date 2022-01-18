If you applied for FEMA assistance following the Dec. 10 tornado and have been rejected, you still have the opportunity to appeal FEMA's decision.
Those who apply for FEMA assistance should receive a determination letter regarding their eligibility. FEMA asks individuals to read the letter carefully before deciding to appeal.
If you have questions about the letter, click here or call 800-621-3362.
An appeal to FEMA is asking the federal agency to review your case.
To do so, you may need to submit additional documentation to FEMA.
Examples of missing documentation include proof of insurance coverage; settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider; proof of identity; proof of occupancy; proof of ownership; and proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.
An applicant who disagrees with FEMA's decision or the amount of assistance may submit an appeal letter and supporting documents.
An appeal letter must be in writing. It should be signed, dated and explain the reasons for the appeal.
The appeal letter should also include the applicant’s full name; the FEMA disaster number; the address of the pre-disaster primary residence; the applicant’s current phone number and address; and the FEMA application number on all documents.
If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on behalf of the applicant.
The appeal letter must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter.