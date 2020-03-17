Workers are being laid off and hours are being cut back at local businesses because of COVID-19. You or someone you know may have to apply for unemployment. There are some steps steps you need to take for your application to be approved.
In Kentucky, you can apply for unemployment benefits in about 15 minutes at home. All you need is a laptop or a phone. Before you call or apply online, have your social security number, address and phone number ready. You also need your company's name, address, phone number and the dates for when you worked there. Make sure your phone or internet connection is secure, because if your call is dropped or your web browser sits idle for more than 15 minutes, you may have to start the process over again.
It's also important to be honest in your answers, because the information you provide is sent to your employer, and if it doesn't match up you could be denied benefits.
After you've applied and have been approved, you're eligible for your first paycheck 16 days after you've filed. To file by phone in Kentucky, call 502-875-0442, Monday- Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To file a claim online, go to the Kentucky Career Center website. Claims online will only be processed Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
In Illinois, you should find and organize information including your social security number, pension information, and other benefits you received while working. You will also need your employer's address and your income tax information. To file a claim online go to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. You can call Claimant Services at 800-244-5631 with questions on how to apply.
In Tennessee, you will need your social security number, driver’s license number, address, telephone number a valid email address and banking information if you choose to receive benefits via direct deposit. You will also need the details on your last 18 months of employment, the last day worked, the reason for separation from your last employer and your employer’s information – name, address and phone number. To file a claim online, go to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Employees can call 615-247-5138 to apply online.