ANNA, IL — Public health officials are keeping a close eye on the new coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China. So far in the United States, 110 people are under investigation with symptoms in 26 states. Five of them, including a recent case in Chicago, have tested positive for the virus. Thirty tested negative, and the rest are awaiting results.
With the possibility of more confirmed cases in the future, frequent travelers like Evan Brown have started paying attention. He travels overseas throughout the year, and regularly flies out of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport. He said everyone should take the virus seriously.
"It has caused a huge concern, not only across the nation, but around the world. I think a lot of people have to take this seriously and to be cautious with who they're interacting with, just taking those simple steps that could help prevent them from getting the virus," said Brown.
Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine said the symptoms of the virus are similar to a cold or the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued it's highest travel warning, telling Americans to avoid traveling to China. The goal is to contain and control the spread of the virus.
"We also monitor where they've been, who've they been in contact with, to contain that virus. That's what important now. We don't want the public to be panicked about this. We have a virus that comes in and out of the country all the time," said Rhine.
To avoid catching a virus, the CDC suggests people wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer and keep their hands away from their eyes, nose, and mouth.
"We travel to a lot of different places and have different layovers and stuff, so it's very important that we keep hand sanitizer on us," said Brown.
The CDC also suggests people clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and stay home when they're sick to prevent spreading germs.