PADUCAH - As we get closer to the holiday season, you're probably doing more shopping, and with that comes an increased risk of you falling victim to fraud or identity theft.
This week is International Fraud Awareness Week – where businesses and organizations around the world are spreading the word to make sure your personal information is safe.
It may seem like an obvious answer, but the Federal Trade Commission says there are two things to always consider:
- Buy from websites of brand-name retailers you know and trust.
- Always pay with credit card. It offers greater protection if you need to dispute charges.
As you work through your holiday gift list, you may stumble upon an unfamiliar website that has something in stock you just can't find anywhere else or is at an unbeatable price; here's what you should be looking for
- Check out online reviews.
- You can google to see any reviews or news stories on good or bad things on that retailed.
- Go with your gut, if it sounds too good to be true…it probably is.
- Look for clues on the website: scroll down and try to find the "about us" or "contact us" section – more legitimate sites will show a physical address and phone number. If it's a corporate name, you can look it up on that state's Secretary of State website to see if it's in good standing.
- Look for seals of approval: you can look for seals like the Better Business Bureau, the Truste certified seal or the Norton Secured seal.
Detective Jordan Murphy with Paducah Police Department tells me to always take a close look at how a website is written, from the URL, the product, and customer service pages.
"The main thing is, if you're getting something that doesn't look legitimate verify that it is legitimate before you do anything," Murphy said. "If it's an email, verify the website on the top of the address bar to make sure that it is what is portrayed to be."
If you fall victim of identity theft or fraud, detective Murphy says to file a police report you’re your local law enforcement immediately.
Here are some more tips with the FTC you can follow to avoid fraud, and find out more about online retailers.