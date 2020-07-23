If you own an older iPhone, you may be entitled to $25 for each device as part of a settlement Apple reached in a class action lawsuit.
Apple admitted earlier this year that it intentionally slowed down the CPU in older iPhones without notifying customers. The $500 million dollar settlement is to be paid to owners of older iPhones who have experienced slower-than-usual speeds and a battery that dies quickly.
The payments apply to the following iPhones:
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE
iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus and iPhone SE devices must have ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017
iPhone 7 or 7 plus must have run iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.
Requests can be made online or by mail. You can visit this website smartphoneperformancesettlement.com to submit your claim.
Prepare to have access to the phone model and serial # which can be found in Settings under General/About
Once you have submitted your claim, you can choose to have your $25 deposited into your bank account (you’ll need to provide a bank account number and routing number. Or, you may ask for a check to be delivered by mail.
You can submit multiple claims if you own more than one of these phones.