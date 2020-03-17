KENTUCKY -- Are you out of work due to the coronavirus? Never filed for unemployment before? If so, read our guide below.
On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear waived the waiting period for filing unemployment in Kentucky.
This means you will not have to wait to file for unemployment if you have lost your job due to the coronavirus.
The requirement for applicants to search for work while receiving benefits has also been waived.
If you need to file for unemployment, you can do so by calling 502-875-0442 or by clicking here.
You will need the following information before you apply:
- Social Security Number
- Address
- Phone number
- Company names
- Company addresses
- Company phone numbers
- Dates of employment
Those applying by phone can apply from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. central time Monday through Friday.
Those applying online can do so from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. central time on Sunday.
For more information on applying for unemployment in Kentucky, click here.