WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — A new, interactive map online shows Tennessee's assessment sites for COVID-19.
Remember, call your doctor or health department first if you have symptoms. If they think you need to be tested, then you can go to an assessment site. There, they'll test you.
In the Local 6 area, there's a walk-in site in each county.
The Weakley County Health Department says its site is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. People who live in Weakley County can call 731-364-2210 during those hours for pre-screening and pre-registration. The health department says, for those who qualify for testing, Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on how many tests the testing lab receives.
To see the map for yourself, click here.
For more information about the Weakley County site, click here.