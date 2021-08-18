(CNN) — The refugee crisis in Afghanistan is growing as the Taliban take over the country.
Since the start of this year, 550,000 Afghans were forced to flee their homes due to internal fighting, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Now, tens of thousands more are trying to leave the country as many Afghans, especially women and children, fear a resumption of Islamic fundamentalism under the Taliban.
Others, including interpreters who helped the US Military fight the Taliban, fear retribution. Afghan journalists who have been covering the war are also at particularly high risk. You can help these refugees through non-profits providing protection, shelter, water and health care both in Afghanistan and elsewhere. CNN's Impact Your World offers a way to give to a variety of vetted organizations. Click here to contribute. You choose the amount you give, and which organization gets your donation.
If you are a family member or friend of someone trying to flee Afghanistan or need help yourself, the International Refugee Assistance Project has legal resources to help with visas and other information. If you are currently in Afghanistan, please check the U.S. Embassy website regularly for information about relocation and repatriation.