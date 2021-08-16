(CNN) -- A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction and killing more than 1,400 people.
Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.
CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis. Click the link below to contribute:
There, you can give to support relief efforts in the country. Contributions will benefit 22 organizations, including Airlink, American Jewish World Service, Americares, Cooperative For Assistance And Relief Everywhere, Catholic Relief Services, Center For Disaster Philanthropy, Concern Worldwide US, Convoy of Hope, Community Organized Relief Efforts, Doctors Without Borders, Global Empowerment Mission, Hope For Haiti, Humanity & Inclusion, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Inc., Mercy Corps, Partners in Health, Project HOPE, Save The Children, Team Rubicon, UNICEF USA, World Central Kitchen and World Vision.
Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.