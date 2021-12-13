Below you will find several ways that you can help our neighbors impacted by the tornado. The easiest way to help is to make a monetary donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. This is a secure site maintained by the state of Kentucky.
We have also listed other sites accepting money. Also on this page you will find lists of businesses that have set up campaigns to accept household and personal items. Please review those that interest you and help where you can.
- Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now officially active. Click here to make a donation.
- The Salvation Army has opened a donation line for monetary donations. Click here for a link to donate online or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) and designate "KY Tornado Relief" with your gift.
- Mayfield Consumer Products has organized a fundraiser to assist the families of their employees who died. To donate, click here.
- The Mayfield Graves County Chamber of Commerce has set up this GoFundMe page for tornado relief.
- Mayfield Tornado Relief Fundraiser
- United Way Mayfield
DONATION CENTERS - Kentucky
- United Way of Kentucky is collecting monetary donations to help communities impacted by the storms. All proceeds will go directly to recovery efforts. Click here for more details and to make a donation.
- Kentucky State Police has two phone lines set up to take donations: (270)297-7772 or (270)331-0945. Please reserve Kentucky State Police, Post 1 phone lines and 911 lines for those needing assistance.
- Fulton County Emergency Management says those wishing to provide item donations for the community of Cayce can deliver donation to the County Office Building at 2216 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman, Kentucky. Deliveries should be taken to the back of the office building. They accepted donations from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and will continue accepting them from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday's through Fridays. Monetary donations can be made through Cayce Baptist Church. Click here for more details.
- The Johnson Bar in Paducah is accepting donations of all kinds. The business is located at 133 S 3rd St, Paducah.
- Anything Goes Trading Company in Boaz is accepting donations during business hours. They are open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are located at 41 W. Baldree Road, Boaz.
- St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm, KY is set up to be a shelter and collection site.
- They are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, and food. They say the American Red Cross may bring some cots and other supplies.
- Paducah Shooter's Supply is taking donations. Click here for a full list.
- Marshall County Elks Lodge is open for donations.
- Hancock’s of Paducah is accepting donations of clean quilts and blankets in good condition. They are located at 3841 Hinkleville Road in Paducah. Click the link here for more information.
- Tree Climbers Boutique in Paducah is asking for baby items, clothes, blankets, gloves, lights, and batteries.
- Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims. Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo. You can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location.
- You can also donate non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more, at the Customer Service Desk inside the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
- All 7 locations of Global Wine & Spirits are taking donations.
- iwis-Daido Engine Systems in Murray, KY, is collecting donations.
- They are located at 3500 US HWY 641 North in Murray, and will be collecting 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. this week.
- Here's what they are asking for: Blankets/sleeping bags, batteries, candles, non-perishable food items, water, flash lights, baby food/baby items, hygiene products of any kind, first aid supplies, wet wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, storage containers, manual can openers, portable cooking items, socks, work gloves, hot hands, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, pet food/pet items, small toys and books, gas cans, tarps, propane, heaters.
- A donation drive is being held at Central Elementary School in Marshall County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- They are asking for: flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, storage totes, pillows, towels, sleeping bags, Styrofoam coolers and ice.
- Nutrition Zone at 3160 Parisa Drive in Paducah is serving as a drop-off location for supplies for those impacted by the storms. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lone Oak United Methodist Church at 3835 U.S. 45 in Paducah is accepting donations of toiletries, batteries, bottled water, work gloves, new socks, new under garments, blankets, coats, shoes, warm clothes, diapers, Pull-Ups, wet wipes, paper towels, bottles and formula.
- Downtown Classic Tattoo at 109 Markethouse Square is collecting donations from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
- Orkin Pest Control at 1732 Bridge St. in Paducah will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Window World of Paducah is offering in-stock exterior remodeling products on a first come, first served basis for victims of the storms in Western Kentucky. There are around 200 windows, 30 doors, and a truck full of siding. They vary in size, color, and style. A full list will be available on Monday. All of the products are free to victims.
- AAA Stow-A-Way, LLC, in Paducah, Mayfield, and Metropolis, Illinois, will be "Stuffing the Box Trucks" with non-perishable items for impacted members of the community. Any and all types of donations will be accepted including but not limited to: clothing, blankets, household items, personal hygiene products, toys, etc.
- you can donate at the following locations:
- Main Office at 925 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah
- Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Southside Office at 2174 Bridge Street, Paducah
- Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Hinkleville Office at 5162 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
- Mon.- Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Metropolis, Illinois, Office at 19 Pullen Lane, Metropolis.
- Mayfield Eagles Club, at 2207 State Route 1276, Mayfield, will be accepting donations. They are asking for clothes, coats, non-perishable food items, blankets, toiletries, etc.
- The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is giving out free dog and cat food. The shelter is also accepting reports about missing and found pets. The shelter's phone number is 270-251-0130.
- Crittenden County Schools will host a "Stuff the Bus" campaign from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Wednesday. Students are also invited to bring in donations during the school day.
- Tele-health company Teladoc Health says it is providing free, 24/7 general medical services to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky. Those who are displaced can seek help for non-emergency related illnesses by calling 855-225-5032 or visiting teladoc.com/disaster-hotline.
DONATION CENTERS - Tennessee
- Volunteers desiring to work on debris removal and recovery efforts should check in at a Disaster Relief Station located at the Family Life Center of Dresden First Baptist Church on Morrow Street to be assigned to a team that will be working in assigned areas of the city.
- There is an adult warming center available at the Adult Learning Center on Highway 22 in Dresden.
National Help
- Global Giving has launched the Midwest Tornado Relief Fund to provide urgent assistance to people impacted through 6 U.S. states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
- National Disaster Distress Hotline provides immediate crisis counseling to those affected by the tornadoes in 6 local states. That number is: 1-800-985-5990.
The Red Cross says counseling teams will be available for families of victims and those who are in need of trauma counseling due to their experiences during the tornado. The Red Cross is working to get contact information together for the counseling teams.
If you know of any areas opening as shelters or collection sites for victims of Friday night's tornadoes, email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.